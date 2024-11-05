AGL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
DFML 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.63%)
FCCL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.91%)
FFBL 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
HUBC 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.3%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.84%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.92%)
MLCF 42.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.82%)
NBP 59.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.91%)
OGDC 184.80 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.96%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
PPL 148.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PRL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 16.55 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (8.6%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.03%)
TREET 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,779 Increased By 11.4 (0.12%)
BR30 29,771 Increased By 370.6 (1.26%)
KSE100 92,112 Increased By 174.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 28,730 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.05%)
Markets

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

BR Web Desk Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 11:28am

Farrukh H. Sabzwari has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Company Limited (PSX) for three years.

PSX shared the development in a notice to the exchange on Tuesday.

“Following our previous announcement dated August 29, 2024, please be informed that upon recommendation of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the appointment of Farrukh H. Sabzwari as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSX for a period of three years, in terms of the Securities Exchanges (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016,” read the notice.

It added that Sabzwari will assume his office as PSX’s CEO on November 18, 2024.

Sabzwari, a former chairman of the SECP, has spent over 25 years in the investment banking business in senior management positions both within Pakistan and abroad.

He has previously served as CEO and MD of KASB Securities (local partner of BoA Merrill Lynch); BMA Capital and Country Head for CLSA Emerging Markets in Pakistan.

In July, it was announced that Farrukh H Khan resigned from the position of CEO of PSX to “pursue other opportunities”, nearly a year and a half before his tenure was set to end.

Later on, it was learnt that Farrukh would join telecom operator Jazz as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Following Farrukh’s resignation, the BoD of PSX appointed Nadeem Naqvi, a Shareholder Director, as the interim CEO of the company in August.

