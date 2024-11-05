Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-05

Oct cement dispatches register 8.74pc increase YoY

Zahid Baig Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

LAHORE: Cement dispatches, both local and export, showed an increase of 8.74 percent during October 2024, when these were recorded at 4.357 million tons against 4.006 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal.

However, the local despatches showed a slight downtrend during October 2024, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) data on Monday.

According to the data, local cement despatches by the industry during October 2024 were 3.276 million tons compared to 3.292 million tons in October 2023, showing a decline of 0.49%. Exports despatch, on the other hand, increased by 51.29% as the volumes increased from 714,325 tons in October 2023 to 1,080,691 tons in October 2024.

In October 2024, North-based cement mills despatched 2.982 million tons of cement, an increase of 2.76% compared to the 2.902 million tons despatched in October 2023. South-based mills despatched 1.374 million tons of cement during October 2024, which was also 24.46% more than the 1.104 million tons despatched in October 2023.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.779 million tons of cement in domestic markets in October 2024, showing almost flat growth compared to the despatches of 2.780 million tons in October 2023. South-based mills despatched 496,626 tons of cement in local markets during October 2024, which was 3.06% less compared to the despatches of 512,320 during October 2023.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 65.83%, rising from 122,326 tons in October 2023 to 202,858 tons in October 2024, exports from the South also increased by 48.28%, reaching 877,833 tons in October 2024 from 591,999 tons during the same month last year.

During the first four months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 14.633 million tons, which is 7.92% lower than 15.891 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 11.410 million tons against 13.426 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 15.02%. Export despatches, on the other hand, were 30.74% more as the volumes increased to 3.223 million tons during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to 2.466 million tons of exports done during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cement Cement price

Comments

200 characters

Oct cement dispatches register 8.74pc increase YoY

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

PPL secures 10-year lease for Sui gas field

Drug-related issues: Sindh minister seeks support of MPs, media

Addition of 4 more PSX firms likely: MSCI to announce Nov Index review tomorrow

Read more stories