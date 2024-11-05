Oct cement dispatches register 8.74pc increase YoY

LAHORE: Cement dispatches, both local and export, showed an increase of 8.74 percent during October 2024, when these were recorded at 4.357 million tons against 4.006 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal.

However, the local despatches showed a slight downtrend during October 2024, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) data on Monday.

According to the data, local cement despatches by the industry during October 2024 were 3.276 million tons compared to 3.292 million tons in October 2023, showing a decline of 0.49%. Exports despatch, on the other hand, increased by 51.29% as the volumes increased from 714,325 tons in October 2023 to 1,080,691 tons in October 2024.

In October 2024, North-based cement mills despatched 2.982 million tons of cement, an increase of 2.76% compared to the 2.902 million tons despatched in October 2023. South-based mills despatched 1.374 million tons of cement during October 2024, which was also 24.46% more than the 1.104 million tons despatched in October 2023.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.779 million tons of cement in domestic markets in October 2024, showing almost flat growth compared to the despatches of 2.780 million tons in October 2023. South-based mills despatched 496,626 tons of cement in local markets during October 2024, which was 3.06% less compared to the despatches of 512,320 during October 2023.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 65.83%, rising from 122,326 tons in October 2023 to 202,858 tons in October 2024, exports from the South also increased by 48.28%, reaching 877,833 tons in October 2024 from 591,999 tons during the same month last year.

During the first four months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 14.633 million tons, which is 7.92% lower than 15.891 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 11.410 million tons against 13.426 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 15.02%. Export despatches, on the other hand, were 30.74% more as the volumes increased to 3.223 million tons during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to 2.466 million tons of exports done during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024