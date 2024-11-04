Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA passes bills seeking increase in services chiefs’ tenure, SC judges’ strength

BR Web Desk Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 08:11pm

The National Assembly (NA) passed on Monday the bills seeking extension of the terms of armed services chiefs and an increase in the number of Supreme Court judges, Aaj News reported.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif tabled the bill that aims to extend the tenure of the Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Chief of the Air Staff from three to five years.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented a separate bill that proposes increasing the number of judges up to 34.

“This amendment will increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court up to 34, so that the backlog of cases can be cleared, and that after the 26th amendment, we can have judges to form the constitutional benches,” Tarar said.

More to follow

National Assembly Supreme Court judges armed services chiefs

Comments

200 characters

NA passes bills seeking increase in services chiefs’ tenure, SC judges’ strength

Pakistan’s bilateral partners to continue rollovers during IMF programme: SBP governor

KSE-100 closes 1.2% higher in anticipation of monetary policy announcement

Oil gains over 2% after OPEC+ delays output hike, US election in focus

Policy rate reduction to boost business activities, exports: PM Shehbaz

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Six terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Pakistan’s chemical maker Ghani to establish LPG storage facility in Punjab

PPL secures 10-year lease for Sui Gas Field

Read more stories