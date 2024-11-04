NA passes bills seeking increase in services chiefs’ tenure, SC judges’ strength

The National Assembly (NA) passed on Monday the bills seeking extension of the terms of armed services chiefs and an increase in the number of Supreme Court judges, Aaj News reported.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif tabled the bill that aims to extend the tenure of the Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Chief of the Air Staff from three to five years.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented a separate bill that proposes increasing the number of judges up to 34.

“This amendment will increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court up to 34, so that the backlog of cases can be cleared, and that after the 26th amendment, we can have judges to form the constitutional benches,” Tarar said.

