Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand gains as markets brace for US election, rate decision

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2024 12:49pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand gained in early trade on Monday against a weaker dollar, as investors geared up for the U.S. to elect its next president and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement this week.

At 0613 GMT, the rand traded at 17.5250 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.8% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar last traded about 0.2% weaker against a basket of currencies.

“The US presidential election on Nov. 5 is the main event this week, eclipsing even the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision two days later,” said Jee-A van der Linde, senior economist at Oxford Economics in a research note.

As the world’s biggest economy heads to the polls on Tuesday, Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris are virtually tied in opinion polls.

South African rand softer before manufacturing PMI, US jobs data

On Thursday, markets will look to the Fed’s latest rate decision, where investors expect a 25-basis-point rate cut.

“These developments will be the main driving forces for financial market,” van der Linde added.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was unchanged in early deals, with the yield 9.32%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand gains as markets brace for US election, rate decision

Pakistan stocks continue winning run ahead of MPC’s decision

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with Palestinian relief agency

Harris appeals to Christians and Arab Americans, Trump embraces violent rhetoric

Pakistan’s chemical maker to establish LPG storage facility in Punjab

Oil gains more than 2% after OPEC+ delays output hike

Starc grabs three wickets as Pakistan set Australia 204 to win ODI

India hands out fines to owners of polluting vehicles, building sites

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Read more stories