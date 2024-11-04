AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-04

Stocks witness bullish trend

Recorder Review Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend during the outgoing week ended on November 01, 2024 on the back of investor interest mainly in blue chip oil and gas sector stocks.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 865.88 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 90,859.85 points. During the week, the index hit highest levels, however closed the week at lower level due to profit taking in some stocks.

Average daily trading volumes however declined by 16.5 percent to 559.36 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 669.93 million shares while average daily traded value on the ready counter declined by 9.3 percent to Rs 26.39 billion against previous session’s Rs 29.09 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 40.22 points during this week to close at 9,694.15 points with average daily turnover of 481.514 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 447.1 points on week-on-week basis to close at 29,160.28 points with average daily trading volumes of 271.494 million shares.

The foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $1.967 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 18 billion during this week to Rs 11.707 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market started the week on a strong note, with KSE-100 index reaching its highest-ever closing at 90,864 points on Tuesday, closing the week at 90,859 points, up by 0.96 percent WoW.

The momentum was fuelled by anticipated continuation of monetary easing and the country reporting its first-ever quarterly budget surplus in over 20 years of Rs 1.7 trillion during the first quarter of FY25, coupled with strong corporate results.

Sector-wise, pharmaceutical, wollen, and leasing companies were amongst the top performers, up 7.6 percent/7.4 percent/7.3 percent WoW, respectively. On the other hand, Inv. Banks/Inv. Cos/Securities, Leather & Tanneries, and Engineering were amongst the worst performers with a decline of 10.9 percent/8.4 percent/4.6 percent WoW.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by Banks/DFI with a net sell of $13.0 million. On the other hand, Insurance and Mutual Funds absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $7.1 and 5.2 million, respectively.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were GLAXO (up 31.2 percent), CHCC (up 18.7 percent), NCPL (up 14.7 percent), SYS (up 13.2 percent) and KAPCO (up 13.0 percent), while top laggards were KOSM (down 10.9 percent), NBP (down 10.2 percent), PKGS (down 8.2 percent), MUGHAL (down 8.0 percent) and SRVI (down 8.0 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index remained bullish during the week, closing at 90,860, an increase of 1.0 percent WoW. During the week, CPI for October 2024 clocked in at 7.2 percent, with a 2 percent uptick on MoM basis.

Pakistan reported a primary surplus of Rs 1.7 trillion during the first quarter of FY25, first seen in last two decades majorly driven by higher profitability reported by SBP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KSE 100 BRIndex100 BRIndex30

Comments

200 characters

Stocks witness bullish trend

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Scholz summons two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

US election 2024 outcome uncertain in seven key states

Imran, Nawaz summoned by Election Commission

Grenade attack wounds several in IIOJK

Crowd hurls mud, insults at Spanish royals, PM on visit to flood zone

Punjab police recover missing counsel for IK

PCGA reveals significant cotton output decline YoY

Govt shuts primary schools in Lahore over record pollution

Read more stories