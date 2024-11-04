Losses of NHA—Overloading and the implementation of axle load limit

We are writing to draw your attention to a recent news item published by daily “Business Recorder” regarding the staggering losses accumulated by the National Highway Authority (NHA) since 2014, amounting to an alarming Rs 1.5 trillion, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The article highlights the troubles with the state owned enterprises as these are being run for the vested interests of few, instead of public interest, responsibly. It is obvious that one of the major reasons contributing to these losses is the rampant overloading on our highways.

This issue of overloading not only compromises the integrity of our road infrastructure but also results in premature wear and tear of roads and bridges, significantly increasing maintenance and rehabilitation costs. Unfortunately, these mounting losses become a burden on the national exchequer, indirectly subsidizing industries that, while enjoying substantial profits, continue to rely on overburdened logistics practices.

As you are aware, enforcing the Axle Load Regime (ALR) is the only viable solution to this challenge. Strict implementation of this regime would ensure that trucks adhere to legal load limits, preventing further damage to national highways and minimizing associated losses. While we recognize that there may be resistance from certain sectors, particularly those benefiting from overloading practices, it is imperative that we prioritize the long-term sustainability of our national infrastructure.

The unchecked overloading not only strains public resources but also places the safety of commuters at risk We urge your esteemed office to take immediate steps toward stricter enforcement of axle load regulations, coupled with a robust mechanism to stop the overloaded vehicles on the highways. This initiative would not only safeguard the NHA’s financial health but also reduce the frequency of repairs, contributing to smoother, reduction in road accidents, safer transportation across the country.

Without the commercial traffic, the Motorways, where the ALR is bit effective, are proving to be white elephants as these will never be able to recover their cost from passenger traffic only. All over the world major toll revenues come from the large trucks and trailers to recover the cost of precious roads and revenues for maintenance.

Rana Asim Shakoor

Chairman Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan

