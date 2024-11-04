Real or perceived ‘flaws’ in NFC Award: speakers at seminar advocate KP’s case

PESHAWAR: Participants at a provincial seminar titled “NFC Award and the Case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” called for a new NFC Award that fully caters KP’s evolving fiscal needs.

The event, jointly organised by the Development Insights Lab (DIL) and the Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), brought together political leaders, academics, financial experts, media representatives, and student bodies to discuss Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rightful share in the NFC award process.

The seminar featured Dr Fahim Nawaz, Deputy Coordinator of DIL, and Dr Syed Hussain Shaheed Suherwardi as session moderators. Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director of CGPA and Dr Sajjad Ahmad Jan Coordinator of DIL briefed attendees on core areas of work led by CGPA and DIL.

The event featured insightful presentations, including “The Evolution of the NFC Award in Pakistan and International Best Practices of Resource Distribution” by Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Associate Professor at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

Dr Muhammad Saleem, CEO of Juniper Policy Consulting, presented “The 7th NFC Award and its Implications for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Backdrop of the 25th Constitutional Amendment.” Both sessions highlighted the importance of addressing regional needs and were followed by an engaging Q&A session with participants.

The seminar’s Chief Guest, Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, emphasised the critical role of collaboration between academia and civil society in advocating for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s equitable share in the NFC Award, particularly after the integration of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) into the province.

He encouraged political representatives to stand united, suggesting that a cohesive approach would strengthen KP’s position in the NFC.

Prominent political leaders called for an increased financial allocation for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to address the province’s unique needs following the integration of the former FATA region.

Panelists advocated for incorporating the ex-FATA’s 6.6% share into KP’s existing 14.6% allocation and proposed raising KP’s security budget from 1% to 3% to better manage ongoing law and order challenges.

Ahmad Karim Kundi (PPP), Taimur Saleem Jhagra (PTI), Inayatullah Khan (JI), Naeema Kishwar (JUI), Khushdil Khan (ANP), and Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao (QWP) emphasized the need for a fair distribution of national resources to meet KP’s changing demands. The panel called for a unified stance, transcending political affiliations, to advance productive debates on equitable resource allocation at the federal level.

The session underscored the importance of a collaborative approach for KP’s future growth and security, highlighting that increased budgetary support is essential for sustainable development in the region.

Governor Kundi highlighted the severe economic impact of terrorism on KP’s economy and tourism, urging an increased resource focus to bolster the province’s security and development.

University of Peshawar Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem Qazi commended the creation of the Development Insights Lab, expressing hope that it would aid in evidence-based policy-making and thanked political representatives for their support of this new initiative.

He noted the pressing need to finalize the NFC Award to ensure national and provincial development.

The seminar concluded with a strong call for an NFC Award revision that aligns with the needs and contributions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fostering a collaborative effort to secure KP’s rightful share in national resources.

