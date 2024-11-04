Punjab police arrest 61,540 ‘power thieves’

LAHORE: Punjab Police is conducting a strict crackdown against electricity thieves and strict actions are taking against those causing losses to the national treasury. Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, 61,540 accused were arrested across the province, including for involvement in electricity theft, with 99,572 cases registered against them. In 60,278 cases, challans were completed and submitted, and 8,424 individuals were convicted for electricity theft.

Regarding the crackdown in the provincial capital, Lahore, Punjab Police spokesperson said that 32,057 accused were arrested, and 31,559 cases were registered. In Lahore alone, challans for 8,722 cases were submitted, while legal proceedings are ongoing in remaining cases. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the continuation of strict actions in electricity theft cases.

