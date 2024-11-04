Islamabad police promote 240 officers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have promoted 240 officers to higher ranks in a significant round of advancements, aimed at boosting morale across the force.

A statement issued by police on Sunday said that the Departmental Promotion Boards, chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, approved the promotions.

The board recommended the advancement of two Inspectors, 20 Sub-Inspectors, 55 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and 65 Head Constables to the next ranks.

Additionally, a separate board meeting led by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Logistics, Shoaib Masood, recommended promoting 98 constables to head constable rank.

The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi said that promotion is the fundamental right of every officer, and this large-scale advancement will positively impact morale across the police force.

