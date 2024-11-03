AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-03

The 26th Constitutional Amendment

Qamar Bashir Published 03 Nov, 2024 07:28am

The 26th Constitutional Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan, however controversial, has the potential to bring about several positive impacts if implemented with careful attention to transparency, accountability, and judicial independence.

While concerns about the potential for political interference remain, the amendments offer a framework for enhancing the independence of the judiciary, promoting democratic oversight, and ensuring more inclusive representation in key institutions.

The true measure of success, however, will depend on the commitment to upholding these reforms in practice, ensuring they contribute to a more balanced and transparent democratic system in Pakistan.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

