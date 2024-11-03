The 26th Constitutional Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan, however controversial, has the potential to bring about several positive impacts if implemented with careful attention to transparency, accountability, and judicial independence.

While concerns about the potential for political interference remain, the amendments offer a framework for enhancing the independence of the judiciary, promoting democratic oversight, and ensuring more inclusive representation in key institutions.

The true measure of success, however, will depend on the commitment to upholding these reforms in practice, ensuring they contribute to a more balanced and transparent democratic system in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024