Country urged to move towards renewable energy generation

KARACHI: Experts, researchers, representatives of renewable energy companies and government officials have emphasized the need that Pakistan needs to move away from fossil fuels both in energy generation and energy consumption.

They were speaking at the launch of two studies conducted by the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED).

One of these studies explores challenges, opportunities, costs and benefits associated with the development of offshore wind energy projects. The other study looks into the need, possibility and the impacts of shifting gas-run home appliances to those running on electricity.

PRIED researchers highlighted that Pakistan has a vast potential to generate thousands of megawatts of electricity by setting up offshore wind projects in Keti Bandar and Hangol areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces respectively. They pointed out that, being based in the sea, offshore wind project do no need land acquisition and do not create noise pollution for human settlements.

But, they said, these projects are costlier to build and could disrupt naval traffic and the livelihood of fisherfolk. Others present on the occasion, however, agreed with them that offshore wind was a technology of the future and Pakistan must explore it to ensure its energy security and environmental sustainability over the next 25 years.”

