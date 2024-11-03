AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-03

Country firmly believes in freedom of press: Acting President

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that Pakistan firmly believes in freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

In his message on the occasion of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the acting president said freedom of the press is indispensable for the stability of democracy and promotion of transparency in Pakistan. He said violence against journalists weakens democracy.

The acting president said the Constitution of Pakistan also guarantees the right to freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and access to information. He said steps have also been taken to protect journalists and media workers in Pakistan. He said Pakistan has passed the Journalists and Media Workers Protection Act, 2021, for the protection of journalists, while health insurance for journalists has also been introduced.

He said there is also a need to adopt an integrated strategy and comprehensive system for the protection of journalists. Turning to the situation in Palestine, the acting president said many journalists have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardment in war-torn areas, especially in Gaza. He said according to the United Nations, more than 130 journalists have been killed in Gaza so far. He said Israel massively targeted media organizations and journalists. He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for crimes against journalists.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani

