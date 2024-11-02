Pak-US cooperation crucial for uplift: Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met USAID Mission Director Veeraya Kate Somvongsiri, US Consul General Kristin Hawkins and USAID Punjab Chapter representative Arisha Bano during which matters pertaining to mutual interest, Pak-US relations and promoting ties in various sectors were discussed.

It was agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, climate change, renewable energy, women's economic empowerment, health care and education.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “ We want to benefit from USAID experience based on green energy and modern technology in order to cope up with climate change and environmental pollution issues. Pink buttons, virtual police stations have been established for the protection of women. Internship programs are being conducted in a modern way for skilled human resource.”

She added, “Partnership between Pakistan and US is crucial for regional peace and development. We are striving to further strengthen our relationship between Pakistan and USA. Pakistan is more safer and peaceful than in the past. PML-N government has set new standards of good governance and transparency. Pakistan has achieved great success in the war against terrorism and extremism.”

Enhancing investment opportunities keeping in view future requirements were considered during the meeting. Exploring opportunities to further improve relations between people of the two countries were also discussed.

