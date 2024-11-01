Sri Lankan shares close higher for seventh straight session

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday for a seventh straight session, lifted by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.73% to 12,863.65. It gained 2.8% this week, also extending its winning run to a seventh successive week.

Conglomerate Melstacorp and Distilleries Company f Sri Lanka were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 3.90% and 2.80%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end higher led by IT, energy stocks

Trading volume dropped to 104.3 million shares from 147 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover declined to 4.92 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.80 million), compared with 7 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market of stocks worth 36 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers of shares worth 4.9 billion rupees, data showed.