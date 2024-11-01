AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-01

Misuse of CSR funds: Body takes serious notice of weak regulatory oversight

Wasim Iqbal Published 01 Nov, 2024 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) takes serious notice of the weak regulatory oversight, which has resulted in the misuse of CSR funds and non-realisation of the Production Bonus and Training Fund for capacity building by exploration and production companies.

The Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) takes serious notice of the ministry’s weak regulatory oversight, which has resulted in the misuse of CSR funds and non-realisation of the Production Bonus and Training Fund for capacity building by exploration and production companies.

The Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) met here under the chairmanship of Syed Mustafa Mehmood to discuss the CSR fund. Production Bonus and Training Fund for capacity building by exploration and production companies.

Oil, gas firms say will invest $5bn in 3 years

The Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), briefed the committee on the allocation, utilisation, and transparency of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by E&P companies.

He informed that Petroleum Policy 1994, 1997, 2001, 2009, and 2012 mandates E&P companies to spend specific amounts for various local welfare schemes, including but not limited to health, education, drinking water, drug awareness, sports, rehabilitation, scholarships, and road construction.

Exploration and production companies also invest in training and capacity-building initiatives, while Production Bonus contributions are discharged in accordance with governing policies and guidelines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

E&P companies Syed Mustafa Mehmood Misuse of CSR funds CSR funds Standing Committee on Energy

Comments

200 characters

Misuse of CSR funds: Body takes serious notice of weak regulatory oversight

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories