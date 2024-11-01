Physical remand of Imaan Mazari, husband: IHC declares ATC’s order null and void

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, declared the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)’s order of granting three-day physical remand of activist Imaan Mazari advocate and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha as null and void.

Separately, another IHC bench also nullified the ATC’s order of physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the petition moved by Zainab Janjua advocate.

During the hearing, the prosecutor presented the remand request and also read the court’s order.

The IHC chief justice asked from the prosecutor whether it was appropriate, at which the law officer replied in affirmative.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the physical remand was suspended on Wednesday but the status has not been cleared yet.

Justice Aamer said that they would issue a short order to send them on judicial remand. The court then struck down the couple’s physical remand, saying “the ATC’s judge did not give concrete reasons for the physical remand.”

The two-member bench then, in a short order, declared the prior physical remand, null and void and directed the defendants to be sent to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad, Tuesday, handed custody of lawyer and rights activist Imaan Mazari-Hazir and her spouse Hadi Ali Chattha on a three-day physical remand for allegedly interfering in government protocol and removing security barriers.

The prosecutor had requested a longer, 30-day remand to carry out a comprehensive investigation, including video analysis and voice matching. The prosecution cited concerns for the safety of international guests, likening the situation to prior attacks on foreign sports teams, such as the Sri Lankan team attack. They argued that the incident had created security vulnerabilities and justified terrorism charges.

Qaiser Imam, representing the defence, questioned the need for such a lengthy remand, especially when the individuals allegedly involved in the confrontation were in plainclothes, casting doubt on whether they could be clearly identified as officials.

