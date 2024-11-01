AGL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.18%)
AIRLINK 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HUBC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.31%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 142.60 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.64%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.11%)
TRG 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.32%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,491 Increased By 7.8 (0.08%)
BR30 28,359 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.04%)
KSE100 89,007 Increased By 40.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 27,735 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.33%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Pakistani journalists report in fear, says CPJ

CPJ Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 08:19am

NEW YORK: Hope for justice in journalist murders is dim across the world, but especially in Pakistan, which has appeared on CPJ’s Global Impunity Index every year since the list’s inception in 2008. This year, the South Asian country ranks twelfth out of the 13 worst offenders.

CPJ’s impunity index lists countries where perpetrators who kill journalists for their work, an act which CPJ defines as “murder,” evade justice.

At least 39 journalists have been murdered in Pakistan since 1992, when CPJ first began tracking journalist killings; in the vast majority of these cases, 36, nobody has been held accountable; in three cases, there has been some, though not full, accountability. A recent spike in killings has made justice seem even more elusive. This has been an especially.

