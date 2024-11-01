Pakistani journalists report in fear, says CPJ

NEW YORK: Hope for justice in journalist murders is dim across the world, but especially in Pakistan, which has appeared on CPJ’s Global Impunity Index every year since the list’s inception in 2008. This year, the South Asian country ranks twelfth out of the 13 worst offenders.

CPJ’s impunity index lists countries where perpetrators who kill journalists for their work, an act which CPJ defines as “murder,” evade justice.

At least 39 journalists have been murdered in Pakistan since 1992, when CPJ first began tracking journalist killings; in the vast majority of these cases, 36, nobody has been held accountable; in three cases, there has been some, though not full, accountability. A recent spike in killings has made justice seem even more elusive. This has been an especially.