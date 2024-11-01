FO says has no interest in holding talks with TTP, other terrorists groups

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday that Pakistan has “absolutely no interest” in holding talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist groups responsible for murder of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement personnel.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it point blank: We reject any offers or advice with regards to dialogue between Pakistan and TTP as we’ve done that on several occasions, and I am reiterating what we have said on numerous occasions in the past.

“There is no room for external recommendations on our internal security matters, and we have not considered any offers for dialogue with the TTP,” she maintained.

To a question about Pakistan’s approach, she underscored that any decisions regarding the TTP will strictly align with the country’s security interests and the rule of law.

Rejecting Afghanistan’s suggestion for dialogue with the TTP, Baloch highlighted Pakistan’s zero tolerance for negotiations with groups responsible for terrorism.

“Pakistani authorities have provided concrete evidence to Afghanistan and expect action against TTP hideouts,” she added.

She termed a recent statement by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong regarding security issues in Pakistan “inconsistent with Islamabad and Beijing’s diplomatic tradition.”

Baloch emphasised that Chinese nationals in Pakistan are “valued guests” and reassured that Pakistan is committed to safeguarding Chinese citizens, companies, and projects within its borders. Baloch also maintained that Pakistan has kept China informed on investigations into previous attacks on Chinese nationals.

The reaction follows Ambassador Jiang’s statement, in which he termed recent attacks on Chinese nationals as “unacceptable,” urging Pakistan to adopt “effective remedial measures” to prevent further incidents and ensure justice.

The spokesperson underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the safety of Chinese nationals in the country, reinforced during high-level meetings with Chinese officials. Despite the Chinese ambassador’s recent remarks, the spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan has conveyed its commitment to Chinese security on multiple occasions. Sensitive discussions on additional security measures remain confidential.

About a recent letter by German Ambassador sent directly to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir – completely bypassing the prime minister – about closure of five independent power producers (IPPs), urging him to intervene, Baloch said: “We don’t understand the rationale of such communications from any embassy, without taking into confidence, the relevant ministries that deal with this issue.”

About Pakistani nationals detained in Southeast Asia, she confirmed that the Pakistan Embassy is coordinating with relevant authorities to secure the release of Pakistanis detained by criminal gangs in Southeast Asia.

She further said in a response to a question regarding Pakistani prisoners abroad, that exact statistics of Pakistani nationals imprisoned globally were unavailable.

However, she assured that missions provide consular access and support to detained Pakistani citizens, particularly in the Middle East, advising all Pakistanis abroad to respect local laws and customs.

About Pakistan’s interest in joining BRICS, the spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan, as a developing nation advocating for inclusive multilateralism, qualifies for membership. The spokesperson expressed hope that BRICS would uphold its inclusive principles and accept Pakistan’s request.

To a question regarding Canadian investigations linking Indian Home Minister Amit Shah to assassinations of Sikhs, the spokesperson refrained from commenting on other countries’ bilateral matters but highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing concerns about India’s extrajudicial activities and the evidence shared earlier this year. Pakistan hopes the international community will urge India to end such activities.

She clarified Pakistan’s position on trade with India, while saying the status remains unchanged since 2019. Predicting future trade resumption is not possible at this time.

On US elections, she said that Pakistan does not comment on the internal politics of other nations, including the US, and does not welcome foreign commentary on its own affairs. However, Pakistan remains committed to maintaining a multifaceted, stable relationship with the US.

She condemned recent terrorist incidents at the Pakistan-Iran border and described the recent appointment of security liaison officers as a positive development for coordinated anti-terrorism efforts.

