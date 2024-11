KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 38.666 billion and the number of lots traded was 33,301. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.282 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.201 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.061 billion), Silver (PKR 2.808 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.268 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.292 billion), Copper (PKR 330.025 million), SP 500 (PKR 171.179 million), Natural Gas (PKR 109.244 million), DJ (PKR 59.037 million), Palladium (PKR 32.939million),Japan Equity (PKR 32.874million), Brent (PKR 15.378 million) and Aluminium (PKR 1.463 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots amounting to PKR 18.730 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024