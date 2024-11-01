AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-01

Jazz successfully concludes Sukuk issuance of Rs15bn

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has successfully concluded its second unsecured, privately placed short-term Sukuk issuance of Rs15 billion.

The company announced that this milestone strengthens investor confidence in Jazz’s market leadership and innovative approach to financing within Pakistan’s telecom sector.

The Sukuk issuance was significantly oversubscribed, with a 4x demand from the non-bank market, reflecting strong market confidence. Supported by Askari Bank, the issuance stands as the largest short-term instrument in Pakistan’s telecom industry, setting new benchmarks in the Islamic capital markets.

Proceeds from this Sukuk will accelerate Jazz’s 4G network expansion, aligning with the company’s vision of “4G for All.” With a commitment to bridging the digital divide, Jazz aims to bring world-class digital services to over 71.5 million customers across Pakistan, ensuring that every Pakistani—regardless of location, gender, or socioeconomic status—can access transformative digital solutions.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the second Sukuk issuance, Farrukh Khan, CFO of Jazz, stated; “the successful issuance of this Sukuk not only marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a leading service co but also underscores the strong investor confidence in our strategy and vision.

With this funding, we are poised to enhance our digital infrastructure and accelerate the expansion of our 4G network. Our commitment to bridging the digital divide is rooted in our mission to transform lives and livelihoods through technology, ensuring that every Pakistani can access essential digital services and contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jazz sukuk Askari Bank 4G network Farrukh Khan

Comments

200 characters

Jazz successfully concludes Sukuk issuance of Rs15bn

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories