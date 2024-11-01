Markets Print 2024-11-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 31, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 88,966.77
High: 90,700.23
Low: 89,063.34
Net Change: 1319.8
Volume (000): 287,736
Value (000): 18,495,660
Makt Cap (000) 2,746,808,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,881.66
NET CH (-) 25.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,269.96
NET CH (-) 183.40
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,825.88
NET CH (-) 614.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,143.72
NET CH (+) 87.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,588.98
NET CH (-) 87.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,343.35
NET CH (-) 64.72
------------------------------------
As on: 31-October-2024
====================================
