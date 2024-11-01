AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Markets Print 2024-11-01

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 31, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 88,966.77
High:                      90,700.23
Low:                       89,063.34
Net Change:                   1319.8
Volume (000):                287,736
Value (000):              18,495,660
Makt Cap (000)         2,746,808,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,881.66
NET CH                     (-) 25.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,269.96
NET CH                    (-) 183.40
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,825.88
NET CH                    (-) 614.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,143.72
NET CH                     (+) 87.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,588.98
NET CH                     (-) 87.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,343.35
NET CH                     (-) 64.72
------------------------------------
As on:               31-October-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

