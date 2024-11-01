KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 88,966.77 High: 90,700.23 Low: 89,063.34 Net Change: 1319.8 Volume (000): 287,736 Value (000): 18,495,660 Makt Cap (000) 2,746,808,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,881.66 NET CH (-) 25.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,269.96 NET CH (-) 183.40 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,825.88 NET CH (-) 614.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,143.72 NET CH (+) 87.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,588.98 NET CH (-) 87.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,343.35 NET CH (-) 64.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-October-2024 ====================================

