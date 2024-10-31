AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.04%)
Business & Finance

Philippine central bank sees Oct inflation at 2.0%-2.8%

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024

MANILA: Philippine inflation was likely within a 2.0% to 2.8% range in October, the central bank said on Thursday, reflecting higher prices of some commodities and peso depreciation which could be offset by lower costs for rice and electricity.

Philippines gross foreign reserves rise to $104bn at end-March

“Going forward, the Monetary Board will continue to take a measured approach in ensuring price stability conducive to balanced and sustainable growth of the economy,” the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

Annual inflation was 1.9% in September.

Philippine central bank Philippine inflation

