Philippine central bank sees Oct inflation at 2.0%-2.8%

MANILA: Philippine inflation was likely within a 2.0% to 2.8% range in October, the central bank said on Thursday, reflecting higher prices of some commodities and peso depreciation which could be offset by lower costs for rice and electricity.

“Going forward, the Monetary Board will continue to take a measured approach in ensuring price stability conducive to balanced and sustainable growth of the economy,” the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

Annual inflation was 1.9% in September.