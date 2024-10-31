ATC grants bail to 532 PTI workers in various cases

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to 532 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Wednesday and discharged 28 others from various cases filed across 11 police stations in the capital.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing, during which, he discharged the 28 PTI workers and granted bail to the 532 individuals arrested during the party's protest on October 4.

The cases were registered at police stations including Sangjani, Aabpara, and Secretariat. The court had previously ordered the PTI workers to be held for an identification parade.

PTI lawyers Ansar Kiyani, Mizraz Asim, Murtaz Turi, and others represented the accused. During the hearing, Kiyani argued that those detained since October 4 were innocent and that the charges were politically motivated.

He emphasised that the police had no evidence against them and pointed out that bail had already been granted to others involved in similar cases.

