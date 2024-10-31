Shehbaz arrives in Qatar

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Doha on two-day official visit at the invitation of Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

At the airport, the prime minister was received by Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Pakistan’s ambassador and other diplomatic staff, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.

On his X handle, the prime minister said that he had just arrived in Doha at the invitation of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“During this special visit, I look forward to a productive exchange of views with the Qatari leadership to further enhance our brotherly relations. I will also inaugurate a special exhibition at Qatar Museum highlighting the cultural heritage of Pakistan,” he further posted.