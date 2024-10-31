$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

ISLAMABAD: The country has earned approximately $120 million through the export of surplus sugar, according to the latest briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Monitoring Sugar Exports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the committee’s first meeting, during which he expressed satisfaction with the sugar stock levels and the stability of prices in the domestic market.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is a significant boost to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

ECC allows additional export of surplus sugar

The committee discussed steps to ensure continued availability of sugar for both domestic consumption and export.

In alignment with these goals, Dar emphasised the importance of starting the next production season no later than November 21, aiming to maintain ample stock and stabilise prices as the demand fluctuates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024