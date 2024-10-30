Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Pakistan and Vietnam on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to promoting tourism between the two countries, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

This resolve was expressed at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam on the sidelines of the Eighth Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh today.

Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its ties with Vietnam while highlighting the immense potential of the two countries to increase trade and investment cooperation.

He proposed an exchange of trade and business delegations between both countries to further explore these opportunities.

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

While appreciating Vietnam’s role in the ASEAN region, he sought support for Pakistan’s efforts to become a full dialogue partner of ASEAN.

Shehbaz Sharif also extended an invitation to the Vietnamese Prime Minister to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.