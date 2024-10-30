AGL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
DFML 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
DGKC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.64%)
FCCL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
FFBL 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.96%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.57%)
HUBC 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
MLCF 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.69%)
NBP 67.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.53%)
OGDC 178.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.34%)
PAEL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 144.29 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.25%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
SEARL 68.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.62%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TREET 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 48.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.65%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,704 Increased By 8.3 (0.09%)
BR30 29,004 Increased By 120.3 (0.42%)
KSE100 90,904 Increased By 40 (0.04%)
KSE30 28,555 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 10:27am

The record-breaking streak continued unabated at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index scaled new peaks, gaining over 800 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 9:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 91,667.90 level, an increase of 803.81 points or 0.88%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, power generation, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, OGDC, PPL, MCB, HBL and MEBL traded in the green.

Bullish momentum has persisted at the PSX in recent weeks, on account of strong corporate results, which experts say have bolstered investor confidence.

Moreover, anticipation of a significant policy rate cut by Pakistan’s central bank’s upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), scheduled to be held next week, is also fuelling the ongoing rally.

On Tuesday, PSX maintained its positive trajectory and hit new all-time highs on the back of investors’ strong interest and healthy buying. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 668.57 points or 0.74% and closed at its highest-ever level of 90,864.09 points.

Globally, Asian shares eased on Wednesday on the back of weakness in China, as investors prepare for a tightly contested US election that could have huge ramifications for the world’s second-largest economy, even as Beijing tries to shore up growth.

Gold rose to an all-time high as jitters over the close US presidential race supported the yellow metal, while bitcoin also flirted with a record peak as markets weigh the prospect of a victory by Republican candidate Donald Trump.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.22% in early trade, tracking a decline in Chinese assets.

Bitcoin stood just a whisker away from its peak of $73,803.25 and last bought $72,322.08, on track to gain 13% for the month.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has been bolstered by the growing possibility of Trump’s return to the White House, as he is seen taking a more favourable stance towards digital assets.

This is an intra-day update

stock market Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Contemporary challenges: PM underscores need for global partnerships

Read more stories