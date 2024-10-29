AGL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.1%)
AIRLINK 127.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-4.44%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.7%)
FFL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 104.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.65%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.59%)
KOSM 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
NBP 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
OGDC 174.75 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
PPL 138.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PRL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
PTC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 72.39 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.34%)
TRG 50.61 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.71%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.51%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,709 Increased By 73.4 (0.76%)
BR30 28,871 Increased By 251.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 91,143 Increased By 947.2 (1.05%)
KSE30 28,662 Increased By 235.2 (0.83%)
Oct 29, 2024
Markets

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2024 11:41am

The buying spree continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 800 points crossing the 91,000-point level during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 11:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 91,001.98 level, an increase of 806.47 points or 0.89%.

Buying was led by index-heavy cement and commercial bank sectors, with stocks of DGKC, MLCF, NBP, MEBL and SNGPL trading in the green.

The stock market has been on a record-breaking spree in recent weeks, amid investors’ expectations of an imminent rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy, alongside strong corporate earnings.

On Monday, PSX opened on a strong positive note and hit new historic highest-ever levels, however selling pressure during mid-session minimized its intra-day gains. The benchmark KSE-100 index settled at 90,195.52 points, which was its new highest-ever level with a net gain of 201.55 points or 0.22%.

Globally, Asian stocks were mixed in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors girded for three days of tech megacap earnings reports on Wall Street, kicking off with Google parent Alphabet later in the day.

The dollar drifted not far from a three-month high with one of the Federal Reserve’s preferred employment gauges - the JOLTS job openings report - due on Tuesday, ahead of highly anticipated monthly non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

The Nikkei index recovered from a cautious start to build on the previous session’s gains.

The US election has entered its final stretch, with opinion polls still too close to call a winner, despite some betting sites and financial markets leaning toward a win for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Crude ticked up slightly following its plunge on Monday on signs the war in the Middle East would not widen, after Israel avoided targeting oil and nuclear facilities in a retaliatory strike on Iran at the weekend.

This is an intra-day update

