PM, MbS discuss bilateral trade, investment

RIYADH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met his Saudi counterpart and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum.

The two leaders reiterated their resolve to cement the Pakistan-Saudi economic partnership and agreed to enhance ongoing bilateral cooperation in the scope of trade, investment and economic cooperation.

They expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli aggression in the region, which has been leaving a trail of devastation.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

PM Shehbaz thanked Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan on issues related to international financial institutions

Appreciating the visionary leadership of the Saudi Crown Prince, the PM said that the Saudi Vision 2030 is in line with Pakistan’s key policy objectives.

Shehbaz Sharif said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have shared religious and cultural ties that span decades and are becoming stronger with time The meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is a reflection of this, he added.