Pakistan sends humanitarian aid to Gaza, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday sent 18th consignment of humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the directives of the prime minister, in continuous efforts to supply humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and Lebanon on Tuesday, dispatched the 18th consignment from Islamabad International Airport to Beirut, Lebanon.

This aid shipment, sent by NDMA comprised 95 tons of supplies, including winterised tents and blankets. The aid was dispatched via chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Beirut, Lebanon.

Until now, a total volume of 1,705 tons has been dispatched to war-affected zones. The government of Pakistan on the directives of the PM has opened a special bank account named the “Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon.” The account was opened to officially facilitate people of Pakistan in collecting donations and officially channelised them to help the people in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.

The send-off ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport was overseen by Member National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel Khan, Lebanese Ambassador to Pakistan Ghassan Al Khatib, representatives from the NDMA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aqeel emphasised the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities.

He reaffirmed the government of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organisations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024