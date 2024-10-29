AGL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
AIRLINK 127.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-4.44%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 88.45 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.14%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.75%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 104.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 7.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
NBP 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
OGDC 174.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 139.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PRL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
PTC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.32%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.44%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
TRG 50.89 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.28%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,710 Increased By 74.4 (0.77%)
BR30 28,897 Increased By 277.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 91,104 Increased By 908.2 (1.01%)
KSE30 28,651 Increased By 224.2 (0.79%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans edge higher, but harvest pressure caps gains

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 10:43am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, with bargain-buying supporting prices, although abundant supplies from the freshly harvest US crop are likely to curb gains. Corn prices dipped, while wheat edged higher.

“Large global supplies of soybeans, US harvest and improved weather conditions in Brazil for planting next year’s crop are going to limit the upside in prices,” said one trader in Singapore.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2% to $9.87-3/4 a bushel, as of 0215 GMT, wheat gained 0.2% at $5.59-3/4 a bushel, while corn lost 0.1% to $4.10-1/2 a bushel.

US farmers have been harvesting the record-large 2024 soybean crop and the near-record corn crop at the fastest pace in over a decade, the US Department of Agriculture’s weekly crop progress report showed on Monday.

The USDA pegged the soybean harvest at 89% complete, as of Sunday, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 91%, while the corn harvest is 81% finished, above analysts’ expectations of 80%.

Brazil’s soybean planting for the 2024-25 season had reached 36% of the total expected area, as of Oct. 24, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 18 percentage points from the previous week as weather conditions improved.

In the wheat market, increased showers for the US hard red winter wheat belt are expected to reduce dryness for the grain in the next 10 days and coming weeks, according to Commodity Weather Group.

Russian wheat prices dropped as weather in producing regions became more favourable, according to local consultancies.

Soybeans set for first weekly gain in a month on booming US exports

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat, scheduled free-on-board (FOB) for delivery in November, was $232 per metric ton at the end of last week, a drop of $2, said Dmitry Rylko, head of the IKAR consultancy.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybeans, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

Wheat Corn Soybeans soyoil

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans edge higher, but harvest pressure caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Read more stories