PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to participate in the highly-anticipated 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, scheduled for October 29-30.

The event provides an opportunity for Pakistan to advance its economic ties with Saudi Arabia and engage with global leaders on issues that will shape the future.

Prime Minister Sharif will be accompanied by key cabinet members. His participation highlights Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its position within the global economy. This year’s FII theme, “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” aligns closely with Pakistan’s goals for sustainable growth and investment in emerging fields, such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and green energy.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office issued on Monday, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, and other high-ranking Saudi officials.

The leaders are anticipated to discuss deepening economic and strategic partnerships, with an emphasis on energy, defence, and collaborative development projects that could be mutually beneficial.

The FII serves as a pivotal platform for countries to showcase economic strengths and attract foreign investments. This year’s focus on addressing global challenges such as sustainability, healthcare, finance, and advanced technology positions Pakistan favourably as a partner willing to contribute to innovative solutions for the region and beyond.

The prime minister’s meetings with Saudi leadership and international entrepreneurs at the conference will further establish Pakistan as a key player in the region, fostering opportunities for economic growth and sustainable development.

