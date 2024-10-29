Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-29

PNSC earns Rs20.18bn PAT in FY23-24

Press Release Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

KARACHI: The National Flag Carrier, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), convened its 46th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24 on Monday in Karachi.

Sultan A. Chawla, Chairman PNSC Board of Directors, chaired the meeting with all Executive Directors and other senior company officials.

The members of the Corporation approved the financial results for the year ended

June 30, 2024. According to results announced, the earnings per share of the PNSC (Group) is Rs.152.81 as against Rs 227.11 in the comparable period last year.

PNSC has declared final cash dividend of Rs 25 per share (250%), which is also the highest ever in the history of PNSC. Earlier, PNSC had announced interim dividend of Rs 10 per share (100%), making total cash dividend for the year, Rs 35 per share (350%) and 50 bonus shares for every 100 shares held i.e. (50%) to the members of the Corporation.

Cumulatively, the Group achieved a turnover of Rs 46.36 billion and profit after tax of Rs 20.18 billion which is the 2nd highest in PNSC history as compared to turnover of Rs 54.60 billion and profit after tax of Rs 29.99 billion last year.

Last year profit included non-recurring events such as gain on sale of disposal of vessel amounting to Rs 3.34 billion and exchange gain of Rs 3.04 billion.

The members of the Corporation also approved re-appointment of auditors for the year ending June 30, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PNSC PAT

Comments

200 characters

PNSC earns Rs20.18bn PAT in FY23-24

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories