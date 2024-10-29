Bank Alfalah launching revamped Alfa App today

KARACHI: Pakistani banks are significantly investing in digitalization to transform banking accessibility and promote financial inclusion across the country. As part of these efforts, Bank Alfalah is launching an enhanced version of its Alfa App today (Tuesday), aiming to provide users with a more seamless, accessible, and user-friendly digital banking experience.

Exclusively talking to Business Recorder, Muhammad Yahya Khan Chief Digital Officer at Bank Alfalah said this revamped app reflects the broader industry commitment to financial innovation, offering convenient services to a wider audience and supporting Pakistan’s journey toward a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

“This innovative initiative seeks to address the evolving needs of users, providing them with enhanced digital tools and resources and the revamped Alfa App, a Financial Lifestyle app, is set to empower users and redefine their banking experience in an increasingly digital world,” he added.

According to Yahya, Bank Alfalah continues to invest in digital innovation and the Alfa App will also play a key role in contributing to Pakistan’s evolving fintech ecosystem. “Bank Alfalah’s decision to revamp the Alfa App was driven by the desire to create a more holistic financial lifestyle application, moving beyond the constraints of traditional banking services,” he mentioned.

He said that the basic goal was to provide people with broader financial options, from investments and mutual funds to foreign currency services, through one platform. This comprehensive approach aligns with the bank’s digital transformation strategy, which seeks to simplify banking interactions while giving people more control over their finances, he added.

He mentioned that with this strategy, the bank targets both urban and rural populations, aiming to make banking accessible for all under its financial inclusion efforts. “Our goal isn’t just to create a great banking app,” Yahya explains, “but to be a driving force behind the digital ecosystem in Pakistan.”

He said that Pakistan’s largely cash-driven economy presents certain challenges in promoting digital banking, including low financial literacy and limited technological infrastructure in rural areas. However, the Alfa App is designed with user-friendliness at its core and its visual interface and simplified navigation make it accessible even to those who are not tech-savvy, especially in rural communities, he mentioned.

Talking about the security features, Yahya said that the Alfa app follows international best practices to ensure user data and transactions are safeguarded and extra measures have been taken to ensure that the banking transactions are secure and transparent. “To further build trust in digital banking, Bank Alfalah has integrated top-tier security features like two-factor authentication and device binding,” he informed.

In addition, on the security front, AI will be leveraged to monitor transaction patterns and detect fraudulent activities in real-time.

Yahya mentioned that providing both Islamic and conventional banking options was a key priority for the Bank and with a unique integration, for the first time in the country Alfa App provides Islamic and conventional banking services within a single platform that allows users to manage their financial activities according to their preferences.

Beyond just banking, Yahya informed that Alfa positions itself as a complete financial lifestyle app, offering services like AlfaMall, an e-commerce marketplace with over 200,000 authentic brands on a payment plan called “Buy Now Pay Later” via any bank’s credit card.

Being Chief Digital Officer, he is anticipating a strong response from people, especially those seeking a streamlined and flexible way to manage their finances in line with their values.

He said that one of Alfa’s core objectives is to reduce dependence on cash, and features like virtual debit cards and contact-less tap-and-pay functionality are driving this shift.

According to Yahya, over time, the integration of new technologies will help shape consumer behaviour by making digital transactions an everyday norm, ultimately reducing reliance on physical cash and enhancing financial inclusion in the country.

Looking ahead, he informed that Bank Alfalah has plans to integrate AI into the Alfa App, further enhancing both user experience and security. The bank is also exploring voice-activated transactions, similar to Siri or Google Assistant, to make the app even more accessible, he revealed.

Moreover, AI will help the bank better understand user behaviour, allowing for personalised financial solutions that cater to individual needs, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024