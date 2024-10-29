PA speaker asks whether ‘May 9 cases’ shouldn’t be taken to special courts

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Monday said that the May 9, rioters burned the national flag, set mosques and homes ablaze. He questioned whether their cases shouldn’t be taken to special courts.

While talking to media, Malik Ahmad said he was against imposing governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, he stated that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s letter should be read before commenting, and emphasised the need for consensus on the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that political instability was burdening the economy and political parties needed to reconsider their stance. He added “if there’s a possibility of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, consensus will be sought.” Regarding the May 9 incidents, he stated that they’re a test case for Pakistan and special courts should be formed to address these events.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment had restored Parliament’s right. After its passage, the Constitution had been restored to its original form. The Charter of Democracy, signed by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf among others, was being implemented.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, the Speaker of Punjab Assembly, administered polio drops to newborn babies at a camp set up in the Punjab Assembly as part of the polio campaign. He also participated in a polio awareness walk and laid the foundation stone for the Punjab Assembly Media Markaz.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces. The resolution, presented by Provincial Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, acknowledged the military’s victory against terrorism, winning the hearts of the nation.

The session also included a general discussion on the ‘2023-24 budget’ with Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachhar criticizing the province’s non-development budget of Rs 2.633 trillion, out of which only Rs 525 billion has been spent so far.

The Punjab Assembly, chaired by the Speaker, unanimously passed a resolution presented by Provincial Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, expressing solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces and paying tribute to their immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The resolution lauded the army’s efforts, with federal and provincial governments’ support, to establish peace, eliminate illegal money transactions, smuggling, and terrorism.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan Bachhar, discussed the current fiscal year’s budget expenditures, stating that only Rs 124 billion had been released from the allocated Rs 842 billion development budget, despite six months having passed.

In contrast, Rs 525 billion has been spent from the non-development budget of Rs 2.633 trillion. He criticized the government, saying they lack vision and planning for financial expenditures.

In the Punjab Assembly, government members criticized their own administration for the lack of road infrastructure.

Minister C&W failed to satisfy government members.

Words were exchanged between opposition member Ejaz Shafi and the Speaker regarding water issues.

Speaker criticized Opposition on doing politics on water issue.

The Speaker warned “if the government doesn’t address the issue, Pakistan will face severe water scarcity within 15 years.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Labour and Human Resource Sahibzada Ghazain Abbasi admitted that there was lack of effective policies on child labour, stating that the absence of stringent laws allows children to work in kilns and factories.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan expressed anger over the members’ absence and postponed the session until Tuesday morning at 11am due to government members’ non-serious attitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024