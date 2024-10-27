President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Justice Yahya Afridi as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan, succeeding Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the country’s top judge.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Services Chiefs, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, governors, chief ministers, ministers, judges of the Supreme Court, high courts, former chief justices, law officers, office bearers of the lawyers’ bodies, lawyers, and media persons.

The new Chief Justice of Pakistan will serve the post for a fixed three-year term.

The top judge is the first to be appointed following new rules for selecting a chief justice, introduced through the 26th Constitutional Amendment passed by the Parliament last week.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his best wishes to the new Chief Justice of Pakistan, saying his experience, wisdom and legal knowledge will guide the judiciary in delivering justice and strengthening the rule of law.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that under the leadership of Justice Yahya Afridi, the judiciary will continue to work with integrity to provide justice to the people.

