KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.966 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,507.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.011billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.497billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.447 billion), Silver (PKR 2.543 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.178billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.543 billion), SP 500 (PKR 425.327 million), Palladium (PKR 347.148 million), DJ (PKR 295.718 million), Natural Gas (PKR 287.048 million), Copper (PKR 270.403 million),Brent (PKR 94.316 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.176 million) and Aluminium (PKR 2.305 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 55.807 million were traded.

