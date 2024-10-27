AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Dar for enduring commitment to Commonwealth’s core principles

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, emphasized Pakistan’s enduring commitment to the Commonwealth’s core principles of democracy, respect for human rights, and economic resilience.

He made these remarks while addressing the Executive Session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. As the first Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister to visit Samoa, Dar expressed warm sentiments of friendship and gratitude on behalf of Pakistan.

Commending the Samoan government’s efforts in hosting the event, Dar acknowledged the importance of this historic CHOGM, the first hosted by a Pacific Small Island State and the first under the leadership of King Charles III as Head of the Commonwealth. He also praised Secretary General Patricia Scotland for her advocacy on climate justice, particularly her support to Pakistan following the devastating floods of 2022.

Highlighting Pakistan’s close relationship with the Commonwealth, Dar spoke about the organization’s pivotal role in promoting free elections, good governance, and access to justice, which he emphasized as critical to Pakistan’s democratic resilience. He further underscored the need for the Commonwealth to foster inter-state dialogue and mediate conflicts, in line with its impartial stance, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation among member states.

Dar shared Pakistan’s enthusiasm for embracing transformative technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence and digitalization, to enhance trade, investment, and economic connectivity within the Commonwealth. Pakistan’s proactive participation in digital economy and sustainable finance working groups, he noted, demonstrates the country’s commitment to leveraging technology for economic progress.

Emphasizing the urgency of addressing financing for development, Dar called upon the global community to prioritize debt relief, climate finance, and infrastructure investment to enable sustainable growth for developing nations like Pakistan. He urged the Commonwealth to prioritize economic and financial matters, recognizing the impact of equitable financial strategies on the prosperity of member states.

Dar further reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Commonwealth’s 56 diverse members, advocating for shared efforts toward a resilient, peaceful, and prosperous future for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

