Pakistan thrash England to win series after Noman Ali, Sajid Khan heroics

AFP Published October 26, 2024
Pakistan’s players and team officials celebrate with the series trophy after winning the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s players and team officials celebrate with the series trophy after winning the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan sealed a memorable Test series win as they thrashed England by nine wickets on Saturday after Noman Ali and Sajid Khan delivered a spin masterclass.

Noman and Sajid knocked over all 10 England wickets to dismiss the visitors for 112 as Pakistan raced to victory in Rawalpindi before lunch on day three of the third Test.

Captain Shan Masood hammered five boundaries in six balls, launching Shoaib Bashir over the ropes to complete a resounding victory, Pakistan’s first home Test series win since beating South Africa in February 2021.

It was a measure of revenge for Pakistan, who were whitewashed 3-0 two years ago by a rampant England.

“We’d like to dedicate this to the people of Pakistan, who’ve been through a lot,” said Masood, who had lost his previous two series – 3-0 to Australia and 2-0 to Bangladesh – since taking charge last year.

“Hopefully this will put a smile on people’s faces, and hopefully we can have full houses during matches.”

The 2-1 series win appeared improbable after a record-breaking England destroyed the hosts in the first Test in Multan by an innings and 47 runs.

That triggered the surprise axing of superstars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, as well as pacer Naseem Shah.

Shan savours Pakistan’s special win soaked in sweat and blood

Replacements Noman and Sajid turned the series on its head, knocking over 39 wickets between them in the subsequent two Tests.

Pakistan won the second match by 152 runs, also in Multan and, unusually, on the same pitch as the first Test in a bid to aid the home spinners.

“The first win came after a long time and it was backed up by a series win. It’s special,” Masood said.

“For everyone to stand up and give their best, it means a lot.

“It’s about character. To be here and standing as the winning team, it’s the most special thing for us.”

Noman finished with figures of 6-42 and Sajid 4-69 after England resumed the day in trouble on 24-3.

Stokes says Pakistan spin duo just too good after series defeat

It only got worse for Ben Stokes’ men from there and they were dismissed in 37.2 overs for their lowest total in Pakistan.

England’s previous low was 130 in Lahore in 1987.

‘Disappointing’

Joe Root top-scored in their feeble second innings with 33 while none of the other England batsmen could last long enough to stop Pakistan’s charge to victory.

“It is disappointing,” said Stokes.

“We got thrown some challenges over these last two games and weren’t able to stand up to them.

“Credit to Pakistan on this win.”

England’s fate was effectively sealed once Noman dismissed overnight batsman Harry Brook, caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan for 26, and had Stokes leg-before for three.

The usually talismanic England captain once again fell in bizarre fashion, offering no stroke to a Noman delivery he judged to be going down the leg side and getting struck in front of the stumps.

Stokes, who missed the first Test with a hamstring injury, managed just 53 runs in four innings.

Sajid made it 75-6, dismissing Jamie Smith, who tried to hit him out of the ground only to miss the ball and lose his stumps for three.

Noman completed his sixth five-wicket haul when Root edged a sharp turning delivery to Rizwan, quashing all hopes of an England fightback.

Sajid dismissed Rehan Ahmed for seven while Noman wrapped up the innings by bowling Jack Leach for 10.

It was just a matter of time after that.

Pakistan suffered a minor hiccup when opener Saim Ayub fell for eight but Masood’s celebratory six-ball 23 not out sealed the series for the triumphant hosts.

Pakistan thrash England to win series after Noman Ali, Sajid Khan heroics

