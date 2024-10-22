AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pitched battle: Pakistan, England eye Test-deciding surface

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2024 05:46pm
England’s Zak Crawley (front), Chris Woakes (L) and Gus Atkinson inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of their third and final Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2024. Photo: AFP
England’s Zak Crawley (front), Chris Woakes (L) and Gus Atkinson inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of their third and final Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: The pitch for the series-deciding Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi was being scrutinised Tuesday, as the hosts tried to dry the surface to replicate last week’s spin-led success.

Pakistan’s gamble using the same pitch for a second game running paid off in Multan, as they pulled off a 152-run series-levelling win on Friday.

Pakistan were helped to all 20 England wickets by left-arm spinner Noman Ali and right-armer Sajid Khan as England crumbled to 144 all out chasing a tough 297-run target.

The third and final match will begin on Thursday.

Inspired by their success in Multan, Pakistan were deploying windbreaks, industrial-sized fans, and patio heaters to parch the strip – hoping to win their first series since beating South Africa in 2021.

Sajid Khan, Noman ‘keep it simple’ for perfect mix to put England in spin

England head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes inspected the pitch at length ahead of the team’s practice on Tuesday.

“Everybody goes and looks at the wicket and everybody says something different,” England batsman Harry Brook told reporters.

“Hopefully it’s like any other Pakistani pitch and it’s good to bat on for the first few days and then hopefully we get some turn out on it at the back end of the game.”

Considering the prospect of a spin battle, the visitors have included leg-break bowler Rehan Ahmed as a third spinner, to supplement Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson also comes in with the pace duo of Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse left out.

Pakistan are likely to keep the same second Test combination of three spinners with just one seamer.

“We are trying to have the same kind of pitch that can favour us as we want to win the match,” said left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel.

The win in Multan was Pakistan’s first in 11 home Tests and came after England won the first, also in Multan, by an innings and 47 runs.

Sajid Khan PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Noman Ali Rawalpindi Test

Comments

200 characters

Pitched battle: Pakistan, England eye Test-deciding surface

Stay the course on reforms, IMF urges Pakistan

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan stocks extend gains, KSE-100 surges over 650 points

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

Oil prices rise on China stimulus amid Mideast ceasefire push

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

FY25Q1 FDI soars 48pc to $771m YoY

Read more stories