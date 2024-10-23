AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,352 Increased By 128.2 (1.39%)
BR30 28,103 Increased By 337.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes forecasts spin battle in Pakistan-England decider

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2024 04:44pm
England’s head coach Brendon McCullum (R) watches the ball with players during a practice session on the eve of their third and final Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 23, 2024. Photo: AFP
England’s head coach Brendon McCullum (R) watches the ball with players during a practice session on the eve of their third and final Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: England captain Ben Stokes believes the series-deciding third Test against Pakistan starting Thursday will boil down to a spin battle on a Rawalpindi pitch likely to favour slow bowlers.

England piled up 823-7 to thrash Pakistan by an innings on a lifeless Multan pitch in the first Test, before the hosts bounced back with a 152-run win on a recycled and turning Multan track.

For the deciding match, Pakistan have kept the same combination of three frontline spinners in Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood, with just one fast bowler in Aamer Jamal.

Pakistan have used industrial fans and heaters to dry the Rawalpindi pitch, hoping to replicate their spin-led success in Multan which ended a drought of home wins stretching back to 2021.

Pitched battle: Pakistan, England eye Test-deciding surface

Stokes said his three spinners in Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir and the recalled Rehan Ahmed were equal to the challenge.

“I’ll be backing the three spinners that we’ve picked,” Stokes told reporters after a training session on the eve of the third and final Test.

“We don’t know exactly how the wicket will play, but we’ve taken as much information from it as we can.

“We think the longer the game goes, the more spin will come into play.”

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie, the former Australia fast bowler, also expects the near-bald pitch “to favour the slower bowlers”.

The toss could be crucial, with both teams looking to bat first and maximise the impact of their spinners on a deteriorating pitch.

Pakistan have performed poorly in all formats in the past year, losing 2-0 in a home Test series to Bangladesh and crashing out of the ODI and Twenty20 World Cups in the first rounds.

A series victory over England would mark a stark change in fortunes.

“Over the last few years Pakistan’s Test cricket hasn’t been where we’d like it to be, so any win is a positive,” he said.

Ben Stokes PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Rawalpindi Test

Comments

200 characters

Stokes forecasts spin battle in Pakistan-England decider

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Bushra Bibi granted bail in state gifts case, says PTI

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Israel says killed Nasrallah’s apparent successor in Beirut strike

Antony Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity to end war in Gaza

Read more stories