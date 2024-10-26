Education, IT, agriculture: CM seeks cooperation with Belgium

LAHORE: Belgium is interested in increasing investment and cooperation in various sectors in Pakistan, ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan H.E Charles Idesbald van der Gracht de Rommerswael, said.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, various avenues of mutual cooperation and promotion of bilateral ties between Belgium and Punjab came under discussion.

Ambassador of Belgium praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's people-friendly policies and economic vision of the Government of Punjab. He said, “The Punjab Government's measures to control effects of climate change and improve environment are impressive. Environment friendly innovative initiatives in Punjab will have far-reaching results. We can benefit from each other's experiences in education, agriculture and other fields.”

The CM said, “Relations with Belgium will reach new heights. Pakistan and Belgium value their bilateral relations a lot. Youth are being trained in world class IT skills. Special attention is being given to the mechanization of agricultural sector in Punjab.”

