Pakistan-Russia drill ends

ISLAMABAD: The closing ceremony of the Pakistan-Russia joint military exercise “Druzhba-VII” took place on Friday at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi.

The two-week exercise, focused on counter-terrorism strategies, commenced on 13 October 2024.

According to military’s media wing, Special Forces from the Pakistan Army participated alongside a contingent of 54 personnel from the Russian Army. Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, served as the chief guest, while the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P Khorev, was also present.

The exercise demonstrated advanced professionalism as troops from both nations refined counter-terrorism drills, procedures, and techniques. This joint exercise aimed to strengthen military cooperation and enhance historic ties between Pakistan and Russia.

