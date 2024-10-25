AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-25

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) delay in announcing the determinations for two months of Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) has raised serious concerns for K-Electric, according to well-informed sources speaking to Business Recorder.

K-Electric has addressed this issue in its provisional FCA adjustment request for September 2024, proposing a refund of Rs247 million (16 paisa per unit) to consumers.

The FCA adjustment request is based on NEPRA’s decisions regarding provisional monthly Fuel Cost Adjustments for the period from July 2023 to June 2024, allowing for provisional FCA based on parameters defined in the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) 2017-23.

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

K-Electric claims that the provisional FCA calculation for September 2024, along with the relevant support documentation, is based on the approved mechanisms from July 2023 and June 2024. The request also clarifies that provisional FCAs are subject to adjustment once the MYT 2024-2030 is finalized, which was determined on October 22, 2024.

The monthly FCA for September 2024 has been calculated using March 2023 as the interim tariff reference, revealing a negative variation of Rs247 million, equivalent to 16 paisa per unit, which will be refunded to K-Electric consumers. For this FCA calculation, K-Electric utilized the latest invoice from the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) for September 2024, subject to actualization based on NEPRA’s decision.

K-Electric’s adjustment request indicates that the company dispatches electricity according to the Economic Merit Order from its own generating units and imports from external sources. It certifies that the fuel and power purchase costs do not include any late payment surcharges or interest.

K-Electric has also urged NEPRA to expedite the processing of pending FCA requests for July and August 2024. For July 2024, K-Electric sought a positive adjustment of Rs3.09 per unit to recover an additional Rs6.206 billion, while for August 2024, it requested a positive adjustment of Rs0.51 per unit, with financial implications of Rs853 million. Both decisions remain pending with the regulator.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FCA KE nepra power sector KE consumers K-Electric Power consumer

Comments

200 characters

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories