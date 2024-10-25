US lawmakers’ letter ‘counterproductive’: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s quest to join BRICS despite not being invited to its recent summit and also expressed its ignorance about India’s reported support to its bid for inclusion in the emerging economic bloc.

Emphasising Pakistan’s role as a developing country and an ardent supporter of inclusive multilateralism, during a weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed hope that BRICS will soon consider Pakistan’s request, which would enable the country to contribute to international cooperation.

Responding to a question regarding the recent letters from US Congressmen supporting former prime minister Imran Khan, Baloch emphasised that while Pakistan values its bilateral relations with the United States, comments on Pakistan’s internal matters are counterproductive to the positive dynamics of Pakistan-US relations.

The spokesperson noted that these letters reflect a misunderstanding of the political situation in Pakistan and expressed hope that the US Congress will focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both nations.

Turning to Pakistan-Russia relations, the spokesperson highlighted ongoing high-level discussions, indicating that while a visit from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has not been confirmed, communications between Pakistan and Russia remain robust. The spokesperson cited substantial discussions between the prime minister of Pakistan and the Russian prime minister during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, indicating a commitment to further strengthen ties.

In response to inquiries regarding speculation about informal interactions at the SCO, she clarified that no formal meetings occurred between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India. It was noted that such informal exchanges are customary during multilateral settings but do not indicate any official dialogue between the two nations.

Regarding recent border issues between China and India, the spokesperson stated that Pakistan is monitoring the situation closely and has always advocated for peace and dialogue in the region. Pakistan expects all countries to work toward resolving bilateral disputes in accordance with international law, she added.

The spokesperson described the US actions of blacklisting certain Pakistani companies as biased and politically-motivated, emphasising that previous listings of companies were often based on mere suspicion rather than substantial evidence. The spokesperson criticised double standards in the enforcement of non-proliferation norms, highlighting that such practices undermine international peace and security.

She also confirmed that the prime minister has reached out to the US president regarding Dr Siddiqui’s clemency request. “Pakistan remains in contact with US authorities to provide support for her welfare and explore all available options,” she said.

While talking about the recent MOU signed regarding the Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesperson said that Pakistan has renewed its agreement with India to facilitate pilgrimages to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for another five years, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the rights of religious minorities.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s strong support for the UN Charter and emphasised the need for all countries to uphold international law and work collectively towards peace and development.

Responding to the recent elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she maintained that Pakistan does not recognise the validity of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir and believes that the people of the region should determine their own future based on UN Security Council resolutions.

