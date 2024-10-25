AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
2024-10-25

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Sohail Sarfraz Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished enforcement functions including anti-smuggling operations of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Customs.

In this regard, the FBR has formally conveyed to the Directorate General, I&I Customs here on Thursday.

The FBR has directed the agency for not carrying out anti-smuggling operations as well as blocking/de-blocking through WeBOC-customs clearance system.

Customs reforms: FBR sets up four working groups

Moreover, FBR has also barred the DG I&I (customs) from conducting ‘sting operations’.

The FBR has informed the agency that “the FBR shall be issuing a new Charter of Functions, a Customs General Order (CGO) delineating jurisdictions of the Directorates of 1&1, and rules defining the term “sting operations” and how they are to be carried out with the approval of the Member Customs (Operations)”.

Recently, the tax department has established a committee which recommended re-organization of I&I Customs.

Under the new Charter of Functions, the Directorates of Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad and Gawadar shall be closed while the tax department will create new office of the Director General (Enforcement).

Under the new scheme, Most of funtions of I&I Customs iuncluding the warehouses, along with some of the HR will be transferred to the new office of the DG (Enforcement).

The FBR has directed DG, I&I Customs to complete seven point tasks including complete stocktaking of all existing warehouses, status of office buildings/spaces occupied by the DG including vehicles and the current budgetary position, ongoing inquiries and Human Resource strength and submit the report till November 12, 2024.

The FBR wanted to improve operational efficiencies, eradicate duplication of efforts, safeguard national trade security and economic interests, FBR added.

