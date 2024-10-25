AGL 38.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
DFML 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.79%)
DGKC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
FCCL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
FFBL 62.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.1%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
KOSM 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 67.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.22%)
OGDC 179.49 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.98%)
PAEL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 137.05 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (2.67%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
PTC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SEARL 66.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
TREET 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 9,646 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 29,049 Increased By 258.2 (0.9%)
KSE100 89,684 Increased By 738.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 28,297 Increased By 254.3 (0.91%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

NKAATI demands to reduce interest rate by 4pc in MP

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:54am

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKAATI), stated that in order to promote trade activities in the country and successfully compete with China and Bangladesh for orders, it is crucial to reduce the current interest rate by at least 4% in the upcoming monetary policy.

Faisal Moiz Khan emphasized that to curb the worst inflation in the country, an increase in industrial and trade activities are essential.

However, the current interest rate of 17.5% makes it impossible to promote trade activities and increase exports. He noted that a reduction in the interest rate would encourage new investors and support the government’s objective of reducing inflation, which it has pledged to achieve with the help of the World Bank.

Faisal Moiz Khan urged the State Bank of Pakistan to decide on a 4% reduction in the interest rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting and for the Governor of the State Bank to determine the interest rate based on factual data. He stated that a 4% reduction in the interest rate would not only increase business activities in the country but also enhance Pakistan’s foreign trade and contribute to lowering inflation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation SBP interest rate Faisal Moiz Khan NKAATI

Comments

200 characters

NKAATI demands to reduce interest rate by 4pc in MP

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories