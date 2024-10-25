AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

Sindh PA told: Introduction of sustainable, marketable crops stepped up

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:22am

KARACHI: Recognizing the global shift towards organic farming, the government has stepped up efforts to introduce sustainable and marketable crops, a key minister informed the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to different questions by the legislators, Sindh Agriculture Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar told the House that the government is following the global divergence to organic and has taken steps to ensure valuable crops.

The Sindh government has conducted significant research in this area, he said that the province has a skilled team of researchers, whose expertise is being effectively utilized.

The minister emphasized the need to increase organic produce, which can fetch a high return against the soaring demand. He added that more work is needed in this area.

MQM member Bilqees Mukhtar inquired about the varieties of pulses produced in Sindh. In response, the agriculture minister informed that three varieties of pulses are produced with Umerkot and Larkana being famous for their production.

Rashid Khan of MQM asked about the steps taken for new seeds of wheat and other crops. Mahar mentioned that a Seed Council is in place, and many new varieties have also been introduced. He also highlighted the active role of the Sindh Seed Corporation in this regard.

He stressed the need to educate farmers and said that crop yields have increased and will continue to grow further. PPP member Nisar Khuhro raised a concern that 50 percent of farmers have not planted crops and asked about the reasons for this.

The agriculture minister responded that the government is addressing this issue, noting that climate changes have also affected the agriculture sector of the province.

MQM’s Muhammad Daniyal pointed out that Sindh is an agricultural province, with billions of rupees involved in the sale and purchase of fertilizers, questioning why the government is not conducting proper sampling.

The minister acknowledged the issue of fertilizer shortages and black marketing, stating that meetings with manufacturers have been held to ensure the availability of fertilizers when needed. Quality control measures are also in place.

In another response, the he noted that there are numerous agricultural research centers in Sindh, working round the clock on various projects. Currently, 46 centers are operational, and there is a need to expand this network.

He also referenced the efforts of the Sindh government during the 2022 floods, claiming that no one had done as much as his party’s government. He added that the focus is on introducing crops that can withstand climate change.

He also mentioned the department’s efforts to raise awareness through campaigns and workshops and expressed confidence that the province will tackle climate challenges effectively in the coming days.

MQM’s Fouzia Hameed questioned how awareness could be spread in areas without internet access. The minister responded that radio messages are being used, and special vehicles are sent to villages to educate farmers on which crops to grow.

For the first ever time in the Sindh Assembly, an unelected advisor, Najmi Alam attended the session. He was seated in the last row of the house.

Following the 26th amendment, unelected advisors have been granted the right to participate in the provincial assembly proceedings but cannot vote.

