AGL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.66%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
DFML 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.27%)
DGKC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.42%)
FCCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
FFBL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.43%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
HUBC 108.71 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.74%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
NBP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
OGDC 171.48 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.47%)
PAEL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.48%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 67.78 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (4.68%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,439 Increased By 92.2 (0.99%)
BR30 28,571 Increased By 458.2 (1.63%)
KSE100 88,023 Increased By 828.2 (0.95%)
KSE30 27,641 Increased By 244.4 (0.89%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-24

Meezan Bank posts Rs77.5bn PAT, grows 34pc

Press Release Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 07:53am

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Meezan Bank approved the financial statements of the Bank for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024. The meeting was chaired by Riyadh S A A Edrees - Chairman of the Board and Faisal A A A Al-Nassar - Vice Chairman of the Board was also present along with other Directors.

The Bank posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 77.5 billion up from 58.04 billion in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 34 percent.

The Bank’s Annualised Return on Average Equity (ROAE) stands at 50 percent - demonstrating its continued commitment to maximizing shareholder value. The basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs 43.26 compared to Rs 32.42 in September 2023. Continuing the tradition of unbroken dividend payout, the Board approved a cash dividend of Rs 7.0 per share (70 percent) per share, bringing the total cash dividend payout for the nine months to Rs 21 per share (210 percent).

Total assets of the Bank crossed Rs. 3.3 trillion, registering a 12 percent growth over December, 2023. The Bank maintains superior asset quality with non-performing financing ratio of below two percent.

The Bank maintains a comfortable level of provisions against its non-performing financings with a coverage ratio of 179 percent – one of the highest in the banking industry. Net spread of the Bank grew to Rs 214.8 billion from Rs 154.6 billion in the same corresponding period last year - a growth of 39 percent. This impressive growth is attributed to increased volumes and higher average benchmark rates. Additionally, the Bank’s non-funded income increased to Rs 18.2 billion from Rs 15.2 billion in the corresponding period last year - a growth of 20 percent. This growth was driven by notable increase in debit card transactions and trade-related income.

Meezan Bank is one of the largest banks in Pakistan in terms of deposits, which closed at Rs 2.6 trillion by Q3 2024. The Bank continued to maintain its leadership position in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) with a market share of 26 percent in terms of total RDA inflows in the banking industry of Pakistan. The Bank has a robust physical presence with over 1,000 branches in 339 cities and an extensive network of more than 1,200 ATMs nationwide. Furthermore, the Bank’s Mobile Banking App leads in digital innovation, continuously improving the customer experience and supporting the increasing shift toward digital banking.

Meezan Bank maintains a robust capital position, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 27.31 percent - significantly above the minimum regulatory requirement of 11.50 percent. Furthermore, the Bank’s market capitalization has surpassed $1.4 billion, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Meezan Bank profit after tax financial statements

Comments

200 characters

Meezan Bank posts Rs77.5bn PAT, grows 34pc

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories