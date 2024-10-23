AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,352 Increased By 128.2 (1.39%)
BR30 28,103 Increased By 337.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024
Markets

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks; market watches Middle East

Reuters Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 03:24pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories swelled more than expected, though crude futures were still up about 3% this week as traders factored in continuing conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures dropped 73 cents, or 1%, to $75.31 a barrel by 0917 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 74 cents, also 1%, to $71.00 a barrel.

Oil had settled higher in the previous two sessions, paring the previous week’s losses of more than 7%.

Those declines stemmed from worries about Chinese demand and some easing concerns around Middle East oil supply being disrupted.

Wednesday’s price drop came after data showed US crude stocks rose by 1.64 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 300,000 barrels. Official US government oil inventory data is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

But the inventories impact on prices was countered by stubborn concerns over potential risk to oil supply from conflict in the Middle East.

“The market continues to wait for Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack,” ING analysts said on Wednesday, adding that Tuesday’s price strength was possibly because of the lack of any outcome from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest visit to Israel.

Oil rises as Middle East war rages

Blinken held “extended conversations” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli leaders, urging them to ensure more humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza, a senior State Department official said.

Israel on Tuesday also confirmed it had killed Hashem Safieddine, the heir apparent to late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last month in an Israeli attack targeting the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group.

“Market participants priced for the Middle East conflict to drag for longer, with a ceasefire deal potentially seeing some gridlock,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

OPEC Oil Sinopec US oil prices Brent crude oil prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

